Various News: Goldberg Names Possible Opponents For a WWE Return, Lio Rush Mocks Akira Tozawa on Twitter, Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

July 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Goldberg

– Goldberg recently spoke with Digital Spy about possible opponents if he makes a return to WWE…

All I got to say is, it ain’t up to me. Whether it’s Reigns or ‘Taker, and, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and ‘Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I’d be honored to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I’m two-and-one on him, so it’s all good.

– Here is Lio Rush, taking his feud with Akira Tozawa to social media…

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling…

