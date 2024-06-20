Goldberg Has ‘No Idea’ Who He’d Want To Face In Retirement Match

Goldberg isn’t sure who he would want to compete against in a retirement match, noting that he originally wanted it to be Sting. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about a potential retirement bout in an interview with Busted Open Radio when he was asked who he would want to face in such a bout.

“Man, I’ll be honest with you. I have no idea,” he said (per Fightful). “I haven’t even thought about it for two seconds, and that’s a fully 100% transparent answer. I have no idea.”

He continued, “I was trying to shuffle it to where it was Sting. Over the past couple of years with his retirement, but I didn’t want to take away from Sting and his whole deal. I have no business being anywhere near that because I don’t deserve to be. It’s all about him, and therefore he wasn’t an option because of that.”

Goldberg’s last match was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, where he lost a WWE Universal Championship bout against Roman Reigns.