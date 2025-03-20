Goldberg Wouldn’t Turn Down GUNTHER as His Final Opponent

Goldberg has already said that he will wrestle his final match this year, sometime in the summer. No other details about it have bene revealed. In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Goldberg said he would not turn down GUNTHER as his last opponent. The two had an altercation at Bad Blood in Atlanta last year.

He said: “If it was, then I can look at it as I’m passing the torch. He’s a young talent, comparatively. Everyone is young, comparatively. He’s part of the new generation and they needed to be…I’m not going to say lifted up, but if that were the case that it were Gunther and I, it would be logical. There is some heat there, obviously, that has already been placed. He’s the new generation, I’m the old generation, it’s kind of like a passing of the torch. I wouldn’t turn that one down by any stretch of the imagination because you don’t ever open your mouth in front of my wife and son, negatively about me.”