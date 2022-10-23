Goldberg Weighs In On Bron Breakker Comparisons, Says He’s a Fan Of Breakker

Goldberg is well aware of comparisons between Bron Breakker and himself, and he discussed the NXT Champion in a recent podcast appearance. Breakker was on the Roman Atwood Podcast and talked about how Breakker’s father Rick Steiner is one of his best friends and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On comparisons between them: “So I talked to a dude, a kid last night. Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT… it’s another segment of WWE, of the new up-and-comers basically. Well he’s me, basically. He’s sparing dudes, and they wanted him to Jackhammer people. And he’s the son of one of my best friends.”

On his relationship with Breakker: “I love this kid. And he went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he walked on as for Baltimore, for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic, but he’s he’s one of the smartest kids. And he’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage’s age. So now look at him, right? So he’s calling me last night, we’re talking about the business. And he’s like, ‘Man, if Gage ever needs anybody to make a phone call for him, I got a Rolodex of these all the coaches.’ And I’m like, ‘Is this really Steiner’s son?’ I mean, I remember when he was Gage’s age. And it’s just it’s cool. It’s cool how it’s all cyclical, and we’re all taking care of each other. You got great friends and a great group then, even through the generations they all take care of each other.”

