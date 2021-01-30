Goldberg on How He Had a Dream to Fight in MMA, Thinks His Skills Would’ve Done Well

– TMZ Sports recently chatted with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg ahead of his upcoming WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble on Sunday. During the interview, Goldberg discussed mulling a career in MMA at one point.

Goldberg stated about once having a dream to pursue MMA, “If you know anything about my background when it comes to MMA, I had one of largest MMA gyms in the country back in the late ’90s. That was a dream of mine.” He added, “I think my stand up skills would have played well, no question because a lot of people have no idea as to what I’ve done in the past.”

Goldberg went on that he could sometimes be his own worst enemy when it came to injuries. He stated: “But, I’d be lacking in the ground game, there’s no doubt — and the problem with a guy like myself is I’d end up hurting myself more so than getting hurt by the other person. I’ll break a hand on someone’s face! I’ll blow my shoulder out trying to choke somebody! At the end of the day, I’m my own worst enemy! So the longwinded answer is absolutely I would have loved to have done it if the opportunity was such that it was comparable, if not more advantageous, in the world of professional wrestling. But, at the time, it was a no-brainer for me.”

Goldberg also had high praise for UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, who recently scored a win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. He said on Poirier: “He’s from Lafayette Louisiana, it’s a great story and I just hope people understand — I’ve said many times about a few people, his talents are at the top of the game but they pale in comparison to what is actually inside his heart. He’s a great person.”

Goldberg will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE World title tomorrow at the WWE Royal Rumble 2021. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can view clips from that chat with Goldberg below:



