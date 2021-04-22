Goldberg on Meeting a Young Big E at an Autograph Signing During His WCW Days

– WWE’s The Bump spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg this week, who actually discussed meeting Big E much earlier in his career, when Goldberg was still in WCW. Goldberg noted that he’d now want to face Big E just to make the now WWE Superstar proud of him. Below are some highlights and a clip from the show.

Goldberg on who he could match up with in this era: “Well, I mean hey, let’s be perfectly honest. A different era of Goldberg would match up against anybody. The question is could this era of Goldberg match up still with people and have it be interesting? I think the answer is absolutely yes. I think Big E could bring some stuff out of me that I would want to do just to make Big E proud of me.”

Goldberg on meeting a young Big E: “The story goes with Big E and , that the only match that I was ever late for, or that missed in WCW coming up was a match I called in and told them I couldn’t catch the plane because I was at a signing, and I had to stay until everyone was taken care of. Big E was one of the kids I stayed for. OK? So, I’ll never forget his face, I’ll never forget that day. And the fact that I made a positive impression on somebody like that who’s been so successful at what they do, it’s an honor and a privilege for me. So you know, getting in the ring with him would be a different situation. But it’d be really cool in its own way.”