Goldberg On the Possibility of One More Match, Praises Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman

Goldberg hasn’t wrestled in over a year at this point, but he hasn’t completely closed the door on one more trip into the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:

On the possibility of one more match: “You never say never, especially in wrestling, and they owe me one. That’s all I can say. I made a deal with the devil and I did my job, and they owe me a retirement match. At the end of the day, at 56, it’s not something where I’m sitting by the phone waiting for a call. I’ve got a few ideas of how to do it on my own, possibly in Israel. So never say never.”

On having the support of wrestling fans over the years: “The tenacity of wrestling fans is unparalleled. I’m not going to sit here and say that I owe them everything, but I sure as hell am close. It’s an honor to be remembered and supported by such a group of people. There is such a fever pitch in the passion of the fans. To be part of that, I’m blessed.”

On Roman Reigns’ character work: “If you know Roman, what he’s doing doesn’t surprise you. He and I come from similar football backgrounds, and he, quite obviously, grew up in the business. As difficult as it was for him in the beginning, when he was kind of shoved down people’s throats, he has turned it 180 degrees in his favor. I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time.”

On working with Paul Heyman during his time in WWE: “Paul’s amazing. It’s hard to believe that one person could have such a tremendous effect on the business, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera, but that’s Paul Heyman. He’s a gem; he really is. He knows the craft up and down, inside and out. I’m greatly appreciative to have been part of his plan.”