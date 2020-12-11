Goldberg On Possibly Retiring When His WWE Contract Ends, His Dream Matches In WWE and More

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg revealed that his dream matches in WWE were against Roman Reigns and Randy Orton, spoke about retiring when his WWE contract ends and more. Here are highlights:

On possibly retiring when his deal ends in 2023: “We always have to cross that bridge when we come to it. I’m 53 years old, I’ll be 54 here in a couple of weeks. Hey, as long as my body can still do it, I’m still going to do it. It’s very tough because being a power wrestler at this age, I’m not the person I was back in the past. You have that sense of, ‘Oh, am I ruining my legacy?’ Well, you know what? I still have to put food on the table for my family. There are a lot of things that come into consideration, and at the end of the day, I’m a businessman. I do what I got to do to stay afloat and stay out there. I don’t see myself hanging it up any time soon, but then again, I also don’t see myself wrestling until I’m 60.”

On the match with Roman Reigns: “If the Roman Reigns match isn’t the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn’t be Goldberg. That’s a match that needs to happen. It’s a match that’s needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would’ve been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can’t have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway.”

On another match with Randy Orton and other people he’d like to face: “I’m a business guy, I’m a company guy, but I would be remiss in saying I didn’t want to tangle again with Randy Orton. Hands down, he’s one of the best in the business. His professionalism, his character development, his in-ring work, his promos, his everything. I’m a huge fan, I have been for a very long time. It’s been in his blood and family for God knows how long and he’s at the top of the food chain as far as I’m concerned. I’d love to tangle with Randy again. I’d love to get in the ring with Drew [McIntyre]. I’d love to get in the ring with [Keith] Lee. There’s a lot of people that are still attractive out there.”

On the popularity of the streak: “It took on a life of its own, and they just kept riding it week after week after week based on public interaction, and I think that was one of the first times that they truly listened to the people and gave them exactly what they wanted. As far as steering people in a direction, I think we went with the people’s thought process and gave them what they wanted. We did little swerves here and there, but pretty much, fans took to the type of matches we were putting out there and there was no reason to change it.”

On a possible sequel to Santa’s Slay: “Ironically, David Steiman, the director, and I were on the phone yesterday about doing a sequel. It’s one of my favorite movies ever. On Saturday, I donned the costume again for a local Santa Claus/Goldberg meet-and-greet for Toys for Tots and for the Salvation Army. That’s definitely a go-to, and now that my son’s 14 he can finally watch it.”