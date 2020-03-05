Goldberg On The Difficulty Of Preparing For His Super ShowDown Match, Still Competing at a Main Event Level

Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg discussed the difficult preparation he had for his match at WWE Super ShowDown and how he gets up to competing at the age of 53. Goldberg defeated Bray Wyatt at the show to win the WWE Universal Championship and is going on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. You can see highlights from his comments and the full video below:

On competing at a main event level at his age: “Well first and foremost, thank you very much. I mean, it’s kind of surreal to me, there’s no question. I mean, I remember ragging on Ric Flair at 42 years old for being in the ring. And here I am, 11 years his senior when I made the comment, and I’m still doing it. Just like I mentioned to somebody yesterday, they’re like, ‘Hey, when are you gonna hang it up?’ The fact is that if I get a phone call, and I believe that I can still do what I did back in the day and bring it to at least an acceptable level, then I’m not going to say no. I’m a defensive lineman, I’m a meathead by trade. So if you give me, you know, a challenge I’m gonna take it.

On the difficulty of prepping for the match: “Now unfortunately, with such a short period of time, you jeopardize everything. By being a power wrestler and being 53 years old and still being able to get in shape enough to look myself in the mirror without throwing up, and then going out and performing, you know, to an acceptable level, it’s very tough. I mean, it really is, there’s a lot of things I’ve done throughout my life that lobotomized me in the process and this is no different. And the three weeks, or the three and a half weeks I had to prepare for the Super ShowDown, it was the toughest preparation in my life. It was tougher than 2016, it was tougher than anything I’ve ever done. And I like to put things in perspective, and so if I was able to accomplish that goal then the sky’s the limit for another four weeks on top of the training that I’ve been able to put in.”

On giving back to the business: “At the end of the day, I’m honored and privileged to be looked at as somebody that could complete the job. We all know it’s a young man’s sport, and we all know that you gotta push the younger talent, and that’s our future. And if it’s my job to go in and destroy and/or push people, then that’s what I do. I mean, I owe it to the business, I never — you know, people never would have thought that I’d be giving back to the business back in the day, because they thought I was so selfish. And it is what it is, but hey. The fact is, I owe the wrestling business, and I owe the wrestling community everything. So I just try to give 1000%, and whether I’m 22, 32, or 52, I’m Goldberg. And at the end of the day, hopefully it’s still enough.”

