In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Goldberg said that he still wanted to have one last match in WWE, but he has to get an injury repaired before he can. He noted that he is currently dealing with a torn rotator cuff. He said:

“Oh man, I’d love to, dude, 100%. But I have to get my torn rotator cuff taken care of finally because…we all live with these injuries, right, and I’ll come out and say it, when I came back with Brock [Lesnar], and nobody ever knew this, that first night in Denver, I blew my rotator cuff completely, and I never told anybody about it. I kept working through it because you work sparingly, once, twice a year. So I can crescendo and I can get as strong as I can. I ain’t doing shit until I get that done, and that’s hopefully coming up. I’m doing stem cells here soon, and then I’m gonna see if surgery’s needed. But yeah, man. I’d love to have one more match. You know how it is. Vince and I spoke about it, and he gave me his word, but all that stuff happened. Hey, man, I don’t hold grudges. Vince gave me so many opportunities, man. I’ll be forever grateful.”

“But yeah, I would absolutely love to have that final match, I would. Am I good not having it? Yeah, I’m fine with it. But it’d be neat to have it. It wouldn’t have to be with anyone, I could do it myself and get accomplished what I wanted to accomplish. I could do the promotion myself overseas, do it in Israel, do it in India, do it in Japan, maybe do one in the states. I don’t know. I’ve thought about a lot of things, but you have seen me, I’ve put my life on hold the last 18 years with my son. Everybody’s like, ‘Why’d you lose so much weight?’ Well, I’ve lost so much weight because every night at the dinner table, when there’s four steaks, I give him three, and I take one.”

“My life has completely been predicated upon getting my son in a situation to where the next part of his life, hopefully he’s prepared for. Now my son is gone, and he’s been gone for two, three weeks, and I’ve kind of turned back into me a little bit [laughs], good, bad, or indifferent. Mainly good besides it’s making me fill my time with stuff not worrying about what the hell my son’s doing and whether he needs me or not and what’s going on. So I’m picking Muay Thai up again, I’m training again, I’m eating again, I’m taking care of myself. I’m doing things that I haven’t done in so long. You never know, you never say never. You know as wrestlers we never retire until you’re dead.”