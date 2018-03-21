Goldberg Comments on Possibly Working One More Match, Discusses Celebrating With His Son During His Comeback

– The Washington Post recently interviewed WWE Hall of Fame class of 2018 inductee, Goldberg. Below are some highlights from the interview with the former WWE Universal champion and heavyweight champion.

Goldberg on showing his lighter side for ABC’s <>The Goldbergs: “I felt like I was at home. Everywhere I turned, I saw my name. It gave me an opportunity to show the lighter side of Goldberg.”

On if he’d work another match after WrestleMania 33: “Do I want to roll the dice again? I don’t know. I’ll quote one of the most famous movies that I was ever in, ‘Santa’s Slay’: It ain’t over ‘til I say it’s over.”

His thoughts on celebrating with his son during his comeback run: “The angle was real and it was touching and it was true. I kind of left it all out there. It was a cleansing experience. I owe it all to Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. They gave me the opportunity to be one of the coolest dads in the world and they didn’t have to do that.”

His thoughts on the people who didn’t forget about him: “Thankfully for the people that didn’t forget about me, they welcomed me with open arms.”