Goldberg Gives Praise To Logan Paul For Adapting to Wrestling Quickly

In an interview with the Von Erichs for The Claw podcast (via Fightful), Goldberg praised Logan Paul for how quickly he’s adapted to becoming a wrestler, which he can relate to as a fellow outsider. Goldberg joined wrestling as a former football player.

He said: “Logan Paul. To be able to come in and not be someone from the business and be able to pick it up so quickly and be innovative at the same time. I was new. I was from the outside. I get it. I understand. That’s what makes it such an accomplishment. Personally, I don’t know the dudes that well, but professionally, I look at it and can pass my judgment.“