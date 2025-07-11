wrestling / News
Goldberg Ranks Various Spears In Wrestling, Puts Himself At The Top
July 11, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with SHAK Wrestling (via Fightful, Goldberg ranked various spears in wrestling, including himself, Bron Breakker, Edge, Rhyno and Roman Reigns. He noted that if he wasn’t around, Bron Breakker would be number one. Since Goldberg is in the list, Breakker settles for #2. His rankings include:
1. Goldberg
2. Bron Breakker
3. Edge
4. Rhino
5. Roman Reigns
