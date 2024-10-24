At WWE Bad Blood, World Champion GUNTHER took time to insult Goldberg, who was in attendance at ringside. During the latest CarCast podcast (via Fightul), Goldberg spoke about his reaction at the event and why he jumped the rail.

He said: “I took Wanda and Gage to an event in Atlanta. I was in Atlanta for some business, filming a TV show. WWE extended an invitation and we came and experienced it. I don’t know how many live events I’ve actually experienced in that situation. It was cool. It was a great invite. Gage had a weekend off. I should have known. I should have known somebody was going to try and mess with me. In Atlanta, no less. We were having a great time. Gunther, I don’t want to make anything more of it than it was, but [groans]. You know me, I’m not going to sit there and let some dude talk shit. Period. End of story. What started out to be an innocent attendance of a pay-per-view turned out to being insulted by one of their current champions. I don’t care where we were, I would have done the same thing anywhere. It being Atlanta, my adopted hometown, I ain’t dead yet. As long as I’m breathing, don’t ever talk shit about me, especially my family. When he brought Gage into it and me being a dad, that was it. It was nothing more than that. Next question.”