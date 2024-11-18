Goldberg Recalls His Reaction To Headbutting A Wall

Goldberg didn’t always find a door when he chose to do his customary pre-match headbutt, and he recalled his reaction to headbutting a wall at one point. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on Ernest “The Cat” Miller and Ray Keziah’s The Cat’s Corner Podcast recently and during the conversation, he was asked by Miller about the time he headbutted the wall and what he was thinking of right after/

“Nothing, except for, ‘Why didn’t I touch it first?,'” Goldberg said (per Fightful). “You would have thought my martial arts days would have taught me better. You know as well as I do, when you walk in a gym, you always touch a bag before you kick it. Because it could be one of those 400-pound bags that are made of concrete that are just there to toughen up your shins, whatever we’re doing it for. It’s not the bag that you throw head kicks at full force, or low kicks.”

Goldberg is set to have his retirement match for WWE in 2025, though there’s no confirmation when that will take place.