Goldberg Recalls His Time in AJPW, American vs. Japanese Audiences

Goldberg competed in AJPW after the closure of WCW and he recently looked back on his run in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri about his 2002 and 2003 run in the company and you can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his memories from his time in AJPW: “Nothing but happiness. I mean truly.. I came to the realization that the guys who were the badasses, were the ones who could transfer over to Japan … It was a completely different style of wrestling. It was more serious, it was more MMA.. It was more reality. Those guys didn’t b–ch if you hit them. They loved it.. It was just a completely different deal.”

On the difference in fans between Japan and the US: “The fans were sitting on their hands the whole time. You didn’t hear anything. You could hear a pin drop, but it doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy what they’re watching. It’s out of respect … Like I said, Hogan and the big badasses were able to translate over to the Japanese audience. It was an honor and an absolute privilege to be over there and to perform.”