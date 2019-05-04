wrestling / News

Goldberg Responds to Randy Orton Comment Saying ‘There Goes Another 2 Million’

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bill Goldberg Hall of Fame

As previously reported, WWE Superstar Randy Orton commented on WWE apparently paying $2 million to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the next Saudi Arabia event. Rusev and later Goldberg himself responded to the comments. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

