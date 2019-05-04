wrestling / News
Goldberg Responds to Randy Orton Comment Saying ‘There Goes Another 2 Million’
May 4, 2019
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Randy Orton commented on WWE apparently paying $2 million to bring in WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the next Saudi Arabia event. Rusev and later Goldberg himself responded to the comments. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.
There goes another 2 million @Goldberg https://t.co/RDQWLqtFxc
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 2, 2019
Cmon you guys ….. #Goldberg is back. https://t.co/oowRfIld7w
— All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) May 2, 2019
love u too kid …😡
— Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) May 3, 2019
