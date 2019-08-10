wrestling / News
Goldberg Returning To NCIS: LA, Posts Photos From Set
August 10, 2019 | Posted by
In a series of posts on Instagram, Goldberg revealed that he will be returning to CBS’ hit series NCIS: LA, as he is already on set. He guest-starred twice so far, in March and back in November of last year, as Department of Justice (DOJ) Agent Lance Hamilton. In his most recent episode, Hamilton was looking for a former U.S. border patrol tactical officer who disappeared following a threat by the cartel. You can see the set photos below, which feature Goldberg doing his best to beat the heat.
