Goldberg Returning To NCIS: LA, Posts Photos From Set

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Goldberg NCIS: LA

In a series of posts on Instagram, Goldberg revealed that he will be returning to CBS’ hit series NCIS: LA, as he is already on set. He guest-starred twice so far, in March and back in November of last year, as Department of Justice (DOJ) Agent Lance Hamilton. In his most recent episode, Hamilton was looking for a former U.S. border patrol tactical officer who disappeared following a threat by the cartel. You can see the set photos below, which feature Goldberg doing his best to beat the heat.

