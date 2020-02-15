wrestling / News
Goldberg Returning to Smackdown Next Week
February 15, 2020 | Posted by
Goldberg will be in the building for next week’s episode of Smackdown, the final Blue Brand show before WWE Super ShowDown. It was announced that the WWE Hall or Famer, who will challenge Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the Saudi PPV, will be live on Smackdown next week in Phoenix, Arizona to address Wyatt before their match.
As previously noted, next week’s episode will also feature Naomi vs. Carmella, with the winner going on to challenge Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Super ShowDown.
ALSO NEXT WEEK: #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt's opponent at #WWESSD, @Goldberg, will be LIVE on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/ZidjkSQMFP
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2020
