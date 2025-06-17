Goldberg Returns On WWE Raw, Challenges Gunther For Saturday Night’s Main Event

Goldberg returned on Raw to kick off the build to his final match, challenging Gunther to a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Monday night’s show saw the new World Heavyweight Champion come to the ring and talk about his win over Jey Uso, noting that Uso was the better man at Wrestlemania but he was the better man every other night. He called out Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins but instead, Goldberg came down to the ring.

Goldberg proceeded to talk about the interaction between them at Bad Blood in October and challenged Gunther to face him at the July 12th Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

Goldberg has been open about the fact that he will have one more match and then retire, and that he has been training for it.