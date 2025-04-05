– During a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg discussed current WWE roster Superstars he would like to face. As noted, Goldberg is currently training for his retirement match slated to take place later this year. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Goldberg on John Cena: “I never got a chance to get my hand around [John] Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There’s a lot of people that I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is that you look at what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people obviously don’t know me because they speak negatively of me. I think that I was an innovator of sorts.”

On a potential rematch with Roman Reigns: “There’s a plethora [of options]. I’d love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns].”

Roman Reigns previously defeated Goldberg at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, successfully defending the WWE Universal Championship.