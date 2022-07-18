Goldberg Reveals His Contract Status With WWE, Says He’s In Good Shape

In an interview with the New York Post, Goldberg spoke about his contract status with the WWE after his match with Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. He previously said that his deal runs through this year and includes two matches. So he presumably has one more left.

Noting that he has a shoulder injury that needed surgery, he said he hasn’t “cut on because you never know when the phone’s gonna ring.” However he added that he’s in “pretty damn good shape right now”. He said the shoulder was “absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years” to the point he couldn’t pick up a five-pound weight, but he was “able to hide it from everybody.” However he has been rehabbing the injury. He started with a one-pound weight and is now back to shoulder pressing 80 pounds.

He said: “I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again. I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”

When asked about a return, he added: ““I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days. But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows. Hey, I may never get the call, you never know. But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.“