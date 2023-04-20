– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced the following upcoming private signing sessions for next month, including WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg, Ricky Steamboat, and more. Fans can either send in their own items to be signed or order them:

* WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat (May 2)

* The Young Bucks (May 18)

* Kenny Omega (May 16)

* WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson (May 11)

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (May 12)