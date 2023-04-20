wrestling / News
Goldberg, Ricky Steamboat, The Elite, & More Set for Highspots Auctions Signings in May
April 20, 2023 | Posted by
– HighspotsAuctions.com has announced the following upcoming private signing sessions for next month, including WWE Hall of Famers Goldberg, Ricky Steamboat, and more. Fans can either send in their own items to be signed or order them:
* WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat (May 2)
* The Young Bucks (May 18)
* Kenny Omega (May 16)
* WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson (May 11)
* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (May 12)
