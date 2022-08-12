Goldberg Says 90-Second Squash of Brock Lesnar In 2016 Was Lesnar’s Idea

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), Goldberg said that his 90-second squash of Brock Lesnar at the 2016 WWE Survivor Series was Lesnar’s idea. The two had spent weeks building up the match, in part to hype up WWE 2K17. It was Goldberg’s first WWE match in 12 years.

He said: “I never would have said this before, and I don’t think you would have said this before, but Brock Lesnar is an absolute mastermind. He really is. That is something that I never saw coming. Never, especially from a guy that talked bullshit about the business prior to getting into it, that he would never get into the fake wrestling thing considering he was a real wrestler. Lo and behold, he looks at the opportunity, takes advantage of it, and shit, he’s got a rocket ship up his butt and to the moon. It was an honor for me to still be looked upon as somebody who was a worthy competitor and worthy challenge for him. Brock is the one that came up with the 90-second deal. You know me, I’m not going to walk in and say, ‘Ah, I’ve been waiting 12 years, I’m gonna beat Brock in 90 seconds. Pay me and I’m gone.’ It doesn’t work like that. I learned a lot from Brock and I learned a lot about who he is and about how creative he is and about how unselfish he is. Those are things that people would definitely be surprised about when talking about Brock Lesnar.“