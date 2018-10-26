Various News: Goldberg Says DDP Carried Him at Halloween Havoc 1998, WWE Main Event Preview, Impact Highlights

– Bill Goldberg reacted to a tweet that recalled the Halloween Havoc 1998 match with DDP. Goldberg claims that DDP carried him in the match. DDP revealed last year about how Goldberg concussed himself when he hit a spear on him during the match.

– Here is the preview for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event…

* Zack Ryder vs. Jinder Mahal

* Bobby Roode and Chad Gable vs. The Revival.

– Here are some highlights from last night’s Impact Wrestling…





























