Goldberg Says Elimination Chamber Title Match Could Be His Last Match in WWE

– In a video he posted on Instagram ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg indicated that his match today against Roman Reigns could be the last match in a WWE ring. You can check out that video and Instagram post below.

Goldberg posted the video during a training session in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday. He stated, “Got a job to do Saturday and could be my last in the WWE ring.” He also wrote in the caption:

“Possibly my final mission in the wrestling world. As you can tell I’m quite weary from the long flight as I stated that we are in Riyadh when in fact we are in Jeddah. Kind of a bittersweet trip as it may be my last here as a performer. Hopefully, my hard work pays off leaving Roman helpless in the middle of the ring as I walk out with his #universalchampionship Whatever happens he’s going to know that getting in the ring with me was a bad decision on his part. That is all. Thank you everyone #whoslast #spearvsspear #jackhammer #warriortilidie”

As noted, at today’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event, Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg via a guillotine choke hold. He forced the WWE Hall of Famer to pass out in the hold to obtain the victory and retain his title.

As previously reported, Goldberg is not currently scheduled for any WWE events following Elimination Chamber. He turned 55 years old last December.