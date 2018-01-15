Goldberg Says Hall of Fame Induction Doesn’t Mean He’s Done, Says It Makes Him ‘Very Happy’

– Goldberg spoke with ESPN for a new interview reacting to his WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement. Highlights are below:

On his Hall of Fame induction: “The mindset that I have is that I’m as self-deprecating as the next 10 people combined. It’s nice to kind of sit back and stop the teardown of yourself, open up your arms and your heart and say, ‘Hey man, maybe I do deserve something like this.’ To get that type of accolade [from the WWE] is really, really cool, and I’m honored and privileged to again set an example for my son — it makes me very happy.”

On what the ceremony will be like for him: “It’s hard to conceptualize what it’s going to be like, just like it was hard to conceptualize what last year was going to be like after being away for 12 years. It’s another opportunity for me to show how much I appreciate the support and the love I’ve gotten from the fans. At the end of the day, it’s a validation that I’ve done something right.”

On his family attending and seeing his Hall Of Fame induction speech: “I don’t do anything anymore without it being for my family. To see my wife and my son sitting in the front row, that’s just the coolest thing you could ever do. I’m just trying to be the best dad I can be, and hopefully I can make them proud.”

On whether the Hall of Fame induction means that he’s done in the ring: “It’s going to be tough, I can tell you that. It’s kind of like bookmarking the end of your career, although it ain’t the end of nothing for me. I’m always living and breathing and looking for my next venture — and who’s to say it couldn’t happen there again?”