Goldberg Says He Is Pissed Off At The Way He Went Out In WWE Retirement Match

Goldberg has opened up about his retirement match against GUNTHER at this past Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, expressing frustration with how the event was handled. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg said that while he was honored by the opportunity, he was ultimately unhappy with the execution. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On his post-match speech: “They cut me off in friggin’ 20 seconds with a microphone in my hand,” Goldberg said. “I got two weeks before I can really spill the beans and make my feelings known about the entire rundown… It was a little less than to be desired.”

On frustration with the short three-week build for the match: “Let’s just say I’m pissed off at the way that I went out,” he stated. “I put so much into it and I don’t feel the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I accomplished… I just think it could have been a little classier prepared than it was. That’s a mild understatement.”

On how he reacted backstage to his speech being cut: “It’s not worth me….I’m not going to snivel over it, by any means. I got the opportunity to have it for 28 seconds. Not many people get that. Everything throughout the years built up to the ultimate rib. I guess that was the ultimate rib.”

On Gunther: “Gunther was an unbelievable guy to work with. It was awesome. I had a good time. I was laughing in there when he was chopping me. I actually had fun.”