Goldberg Says He Needs To Erase His Last Saudi Arabia Performance

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg said that he hopes his match with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at Super Showdown today will help to erase the memories of his reviled match with the Undertaker from last year. Here are highlights:

On his goal for today: “I need to erase my last performance here, first and foremost. I knocked myself out 30 seconds into the match, and I performed like a school child. That’s one of the reasons I’m back, and this is my opportunity to do it. My internal clock is ticking, and I don’t know when it’s going to stop in terms of my ability to put these boots on and continue to do what I used to do. And when I’m posed with a challenge, I’m a defensive lineman, I don’t turn it down.”

On continuing to wrestle at his age: “This is still a passion of mine. I also have a responsibility to my fans, who still believe in me to go out there and be the same machine I used to be, so I’m going to go out there and do it.”

On Bray Wyatt: “I respect Bray as an athlete and a performer. His character ‘The Fiend’ is an unstoppable force. I left a pretty lasting impression on the people that were watching, and Bray is a special enough athlete to do what I did back in the day. And I like the storyline. I never had a rematch. I’m not afraid of any human being on the planet, so that might be a difference between myself and the people he’s faced before. If I’m not afraid of Brock Lesnar, I’m not afraid of anyone.”