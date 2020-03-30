Goldberg Says He Won At Wrestlemania 20 Because Vince ‘Wanted To Kill Brock More’

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Goldberg spoke about his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 20, which was heckled by the fans in attendance because both men were leaving the company at the time.

He said: “Here’s the thing, though. If you’re presented with that scenario and you’re Vince McMahon, what the hell do you do? Who do you let win? Who do you hate less? I just wonder how he came to that decision, I really do, because it’s like, he wanted to kill me. And I know he wanted to kill Brock. So I guess he wanted to kill Brock even more so that’s why I beat him. Which thank God, because I don’t think they ever would have brought me back thirteen years afterward.

It was a weird deal, man. I mean, everybody knew I was leaving. They didn’t appreciate the fact that we had both worked our asses off to make it to the point where we could provide a good match, or so at least we thought. But nobody cared. They just wanted to yell and boo and do all that stuff. But I’ll be damned if you tell me that a match where you got me pressing Brock Lesnar up over his head and him pressing me up over his head, you can’t tell me that that isn’t one of the coolest things you could ever see in one match. Because nobody’s ever done it to me and nobody’s ever done it to him since, that I know of.

It was tough, though. It was tough. It hurt my heart, you know? I mean we went out there…I completely understand, but you know, you don’t feel appreciated when you’re in the ring and people are booing you and you’re trying to give it your best. You know the worst part about it was, right in the beginning, when I first got in the ring, I looked at Brock and I swear he wanted to kill me. I mean he had the worst look on his face. And I was like, ‘Oh God, what’s going on here? Why is this the way that it is?’ And then we powered through it, we drudged through it and you know, we went our separate ways, man. There was nothing we could do about it. We just had to go out and try to do our job and it was quite a difficult evening.”

If you use any quotes from this article, credit Inside the Ropes with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.