Goldberg Says He’s Honored by People Comparing Wardlow to Him

– During a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham GSM Matthews, WWE Hall of Famer discussed AEW star Wardlow being compared to him. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I understand the comparisons. I’ve heard of him for sure. I’ve seen pictures of him. I haven’t seen him work that much. But, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There’s people that slice meat and there’s people that eat meat and he needs to be eating meat — now Big E is going to come into it. But yeah, man , I don’t know. I’ve never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that’s close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself. That’s an honor and a privilege.”