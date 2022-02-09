Goldberg Says He’s Not Gonna Let Roman Reigns Steal The Torch From Him

In an interview for today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), Goldberg spoke about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber, and how he has no plans to pass the torch yet. Here are highlights:

On respecting Roman but not letting him take the torch from him yet: “I mean, as much as I have as much disdain I have for Roman and his position right now, I do ultimately respect him because he followed in the footsteps of guys like myself and Ron [Simmons]. Now, granted, he probably will be much more successful than myself. But at the end of the day, it’s not only the physical attributes, but it’s the mental aspect of the game. I’m about 10 days away from Game Day and right now, I’ve already made that transition into Godzilla. It’s tough to be around me at this point, in a lot of respects, but I know where I have to be, and I have to be in the zone. I have to bring 1,000% of what Goldberg used to be and what he currently is to be able to compete against a guy like Roman right now. But I can do it, I have the faith in myself and truthfully, I’m doing it for guys like Ron, I’m doing it for all the guys who stepped before me because I’ve got the torch right now and one of these days, I get to hand it off. But right now Roman actually wants to steal it from me and I’m not going to let him.”

On his previous matches with Roman’s family: “First and foremost, I’m batting 1000 against his family. I’ve never lost anybody he’s related to. So that’s something that I want to carry on and true. He’s got quite a different character athlete than two years ago. He’s progressed, he’s evolved, and he’s much more dangerous than he was back then. I probably have gone the other way. But I’ve always said that 70% of Goldberg is 100% better than 99% of the people out there. So I still believe that I can rip his face off, and as long as I think that, as long as I’m prepared as much as I can be physically for it, it’s still attainable.”