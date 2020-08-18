Goldberg Says His Current WWE Contract Runs Through 2022 With Two Matches Per Year

– WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg revealed during an appearance on The Pop Culture Show last month that he’s currently under a WWE contract that runs through 2023. Under his current contract, he will work two matches a year. Goldberg stated the following (h/t PWInsider):

“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, ’23. I’ve got two matches per year. I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I’ve got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything’s on hold unless it’s a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would’ve imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.”

Also, Goldberg stated during the show that he’s been working on a TV project in Los Angeles that’s a spinoff for NCIS: Los Angeles, where Goldberg portrays DoJ Agent Lance Hamilton.

Goldberg was last in action at WrestleMania 36. He lost the Universal title to Braun Strowman.