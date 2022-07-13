Goldberg Says It Still Hurts That Bret Hart Holds a Grudge Over Starrcade Kick

Bill Goldberg has long been accused by Bret Hart of ending his career at Starrcade 1999, and Goldberg recently addressed the situation. Goldberg famously gave Hart a concussion when he stiffly kicked him in the head in the match, which essentially marked the end of Hart’s career. Hart has long been critical about the kick and accused Goldberg of doing it intentionally, despite Goldberg’s claims that it was accidental. He was asked during an appearance on The Michael Kay Show if he’s still hurt by the accusations these days.

“As Goldberg — well, you know what? Yes,” he said. “As Goldberg the character and as Goldberg the human, there’s no question about it. I mean, when an accident happens and you tell your side of the story and nobody believes it — especially the person who was negatively affected by it? Yeah, it sucks. And I will take it to my grave, because I’m sure that he will never forgive me. But hey man, what else can I say? I’ve said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, and that it was the furthest thing from my mind, I don’t know. A million times? And of those a million times he’s come back with, ‘Yes, it was intentional, and he’s a punk, and he didn’t know what I was doing, and it ruined my career.’ So it sucks. You can lead a horse to water and you can shove their face in the damn water, but you can’t make them suck it up their esophagus.”

He continued, “So if you can tell that I’m pretty pissed off that he still harbors it? Yeah, it sucks. But I truly believe that it just shows what a human being I am, and that I can forgive people accusing me of something that’s not true.”