Goldberg Says Roman Reigns Is ‘Next’

During an appearance on The Bump earlier today, Goldberg said that he wants a match with Roman Reigns, claiming that he stole his move and that Roman is ‘next’.

When asked if he has unfinished business with Roman, he said: “Oh, I would say that that is one of the most mild understatements that I’ve ever heard. He backed out on me at WrestleMania. He stole my move, God knows how long ago, and he continues to perform it at subpar level. Let’s be perfectly honest, I’m the dude who delivers the Spear and I don’t think that he understands what it’s like until I deliver one to him. So Roman, it’s coming and I’m coming for you. I may be old, I may be grey, but I’m still Goldberg. Thank you guys and girls, as always it’s a privilege, and who’s next? Roman’s next!”