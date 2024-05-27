Goldberg Says The Guerrero Family Had A Huge Impact On Him

While appearing on Alamo City Podcast, Goldberg spoke about the impact the Guerrero family had on him while in WCW with Eddie Guerrero.

Although Goldberg never wrestled Eddie Guerrero, the WWE Hall of Famer did wrestle Chavo. (per Fightful)

“That Guerrero family had such a huge impact on me when I was coming up. They would take the time, unlike others, who felt threatened, they would take the time to make sure I knew the basics. Whether it was Eddie or Chavo. Chavo was great with me. The entire family, I have nothing but found memories with all of our interactions. In this day and age, a lot of people have ulterior motives. That family never had an ulterior motive, just an effort to make you better than you were before. That, you have to take your hat off to and cover your heart for, and you have to be appreciative that you run into people with such good character.”