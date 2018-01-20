Goldberg Says That WWE Hall of Fame Induction Makes Him Feel Mortal

In an interview with Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast (via Wrestlezone), Goldberg spoke about his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction, which he said makes him feel mortal. Here are highlights:

On if he ever thought he’d go into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Hell no! Let’s be perfectly honest man. You asked me and I answered it. You lived right next to me for a long period of time. I think it’s a shock to a lot of people. I think that by Brock making them bring me back and by them giving me the opportunity I maybe showed a little bit of something worthy of an accolade of some sort.”

On how it feels: “The only negative to it is that it kind of makes you feel mortal. That’s all. I don’t like there to ever be an end to anything. As long as I’ve got two feet and walk and kick and punch with my hands there is always a possibility that I’ll headbutt someone to sleep.”

On his last WWE run: “If you are given an opportunity you have to take it. I was limited with my repertoire because of… everything. Because of storyline or whatever it may be. I would have loved to have given more. The Goldberg and the “two move” crap, I am so sick of hearing that!”

On how he felt after his Wrestlemania match with Brock Lesnar: “Being older, how did I feel afterwards? I think my groin turned black. The back of my right leg turned black I think like two weeks after Mania. I think my body was in shock. I was ready to go that night and I was waiting for Brock to hit me with like ten more suplexes. I was amped. If there was ever a time I realized a good formula it was that night. I was so relaxed.”