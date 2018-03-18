Goldberg Says His WWE Return Was a Dream Come True, Talks Lesnar Match at WrestleMania 33

– Goldberg spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview discussing his WWE Hall of Fame induction, his return and more. Highlights are below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his return to WWE: “It was all a dream come true in that I was able to come back and try to vindicate the character in the WWE setting to the WWE fans. The first run was a bit tumultuous for many reasons, and to be able to come back 13 years removed and get an opportunity to get in front of the people who made you who you are and ask for their acceptance again. I’ll be honest with you, it was nerve-racking. I assumed everybody was gonna boo me.”

On his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania: “So, you have these impressions about what’s gonna happen, but you never know. It’s a mystery, and thank God it went well. And, it was for all the right reasons, man, and I mean the character coming back at 50 years old had to have a chink in his armor because he was 50 years old. I’m not 285 with veins on my traps anymore. So, the fact that my family was the storyline, which truly was the storyline in real life, was something that was needed. It was the truth! I was able to come back and be Bill for the first time. You know, whether that worked in the setting, I guess it did. But, I’ll be forever grateful for [guys in the locker room] for welcoming me with open arms.”