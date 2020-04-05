wrestling / News
WWE News: Identities Of Goldberg’s Security At WM 36, WM 36 Day One Does Disappointing Google Search Numbers
April 5, 2020
– The Wrestling Observer reports that the “security guards” during Goldberg’s open at WrestleMania 36 were Chico Adams and Alex Pax (aka Alejandro Sanchez). Interesting to note that Adams recently lost to Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite.
– The Wrestling Observer reports that the first day of WrestleMania 36 did 1 million Google searches, which is considered to be far lower than the expected 2-3 million. To put the number in context, Yaya Mayweather, the daughter of boxing star Floyd Mayweather, also got 1 million searches, sparked by the news that she allegedly stabbed someone.
