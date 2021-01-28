WWE News: Goldberg Set For After the Bell’s Return, Royal Rumble Roundtable Preview

– Goldberg is set to be the guest on the return of After the Bell with Corey Graves. WWE has announced that the WWE Hall of Famer, who is set to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, will be Graves’ guest this week:

No one knows more about big returns than Goldberg, the juggernaut who shakes the WWE Universe to its core whenever he re-emerges in WWE. It’s only appropriate, then, that the two-time Universal Champion is WWE After the Bell’s first guest of 2021 as Corey Graves’ podcast returns to Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all of your favorite podcast platforms.

In a must-listen episode, Graves is joined by broadcast colleague and friend Vic Joseph to get inside Goldberg’s head as he prepares to step in the ring with The Scottish Warrior in a WWE Championship Match this Sunday at the Royal Rumble event. We’ll also hear about Goldberg’s unique diet, the veteran’s no-holds-barred take on the current WWE roster and why many members of The nWo despised hard-boiled eggs.

