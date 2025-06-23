Goldberg Set To Appear On This Week’s WWE Raw

Goldberg will be in the house for this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Adam Pearce posted a video posted to the WWE Twitter account in which he announced that the WWE Hall of Famer, who challenged Gunther last week to a World Heavyweight Championship match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, will be on Monday’s show. Pearce also announced that Seth Rollins will appear at the show as well.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Monday night live on USA Network, is:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley

* Queen Of The Ring Semifinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez

* King Of The Ring Semifinal Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

* Bron Breakker vs. Penta

* Goldberg will appear

* We’ll hear from Seth Rollins