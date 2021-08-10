Goldberg Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Goldberg will be back on next week’s WWE Raw ahead of SummerSlam. WWE announced on Monday night that the WWE Hall of Famer will be on Raw next week ahead of his match with Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship.

Tonight’s show saw Lashley and MVP cut a promo referencing Goldberg attacking MVP for accosting his son on last week’s show, saying that MVP was simply telling the young man to talk his dad out of the match for his own sake. Lashley told Goldberg to tell his son not to watch SummerSlam and promised that at the PPV, Goldberg was “done.”

Raw takes place in San Antonio next Monday and airs live on USA Network.