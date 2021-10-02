wrestling / News
Goldberg Set to Appear on Monday’s WWE Raw
October 1, 2021 | Posted by
Goldberg is coming to WWE Monday Night Raw next week. WWE announced in a promo on this week’s Smackdown that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on next week’s episode of Raw, which will also be the second night of the WWE Draft.
Goldberg appeared on Raw in a segment where he was at home and told Lashley that he was next after Lashley put his son in the Hurt Lock after Goldberg’s match with Lashley was stopped by the referee at SummerSLam.
