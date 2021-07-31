Goldberg Set to Appear on Monday’s WWE Raw

Goldberg will be in the building on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced during a promo on Smackdown that the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on Monday’s episode of Raw to respond to Bobby Lashley turning down his challenge this week.

WWE also announced that an update on Natalya will be provided on Raw following her injury in this week’s Raw tag team match.

Raw takes place in Chicago on Monday and airs live on USA Network.