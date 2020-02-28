wrestling / News
Goldberg Set to Appear on This Week’s Smackdown
Goldberg is set to follow up his WWW Universal Championship win with an appearance on this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE has announced that after his defeat of Bray Wyatt for the Universal Title, the WWE Hall of Famer will appear on Friday’s episode.
The full announcement reads as follows:
Goldberg is headed to Friday Night SmackDown, and he’s bringing the Universal Title with him.
The WWE Hall of Famer sent shockwaves through the sports entertainment world when he defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown. Instead of who’s next, the WWE Universe will be wondering what’s next for Goldberg as he heads into his second reign as Universal Champion.
Will “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt reemerge to confront the first man to stop his twisted rampage? Or will Goldberg target a new member of Team Blue?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the new Universal Champion’s next move.
More Trending Stories
- Details On When WWE Creative Learned of Samoa Joe’s Suspension
- Ryback Says He Made $1,500 For WrestleMania 30, Talks Value Of Most WrestleMania Payouts
- Aleister Black On How He Came Up With His Ring Entrance, The Part That Was Originally Meant For Undertaker
- Booker T On Why Prison Was The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Him, Knowing He Was On the Wrong Path