Various News: Goldberg & Shane McMahon Set For NCIS, Tommy Dreamer & House of Hardcore Added To RetroMania Wrestling Video Game

– Goldberg and Shane McMahon are both set to appear on Sunday’s episode of NCIS: Los Angeles on CBS. The synopsis for the episode is below.

“Department of Justice (DOJ) Agent Lance Hamilton (Bill Goldberg) asks Sam for assistance in locating a former U.S. border patrol tactical officer who disappeared following a threat by the cartel. Also, Kensi and Army Criminal Investigative Department (CID) Special Agent Steve Evans (Shane McMahon) partner on a dangerous mission to recover a stolen hard drive with sensitive military intelligence on it.”

Tommy Dreamer and House of Hardcore are coming to RetroMania Wrestling

Collegeville, Pennsylvania — Retrosoft Studios, LLC is very proud to announce that Tommy Dreamer and House of Hardcore are entering the digital arena of RetroMania Wrestling when the game releases early next year. For longtime fans of the 1991 arcade classic WrestleFest, RetroMania Wrestling is the spiritual successor that they’ve been looking for.

With beautiful 2D sprites, amazing backgrounds, and fast-paced arcade style game play that gamers and wrestling fans of all ages can enjoy, RetroMania Wrestling now welcomes House of Hardcore’s founder Tommy Dreamer as a playable Superstar within the game. In addition, players will be able to battle their opponents in the House of Hardcore arena and compete for the Television Championship.

Dreamer and the House of Hardcore branding brings an extreme dynamic to the game. The ECW Legend joins Hawk and Animal of the Road Warriors, Austin Idol, and Zack Sabre Jr. as the first announced wrestling Superstars for RetroMania Wrestling.

Since its inception in 2012, House of Hardcore has embodied the spirit of Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) and the promotion has run over fifty events to date across eleven states and three countries. Retrosoft Studios, LLC is ‘extremely’ excited to announce this partnership to ultimately allow fans to experience House of Hardcore in a video game for the very first time.

RetroMania Wrestling is the spiritual successor to the classic arcade game WrestleFest that was released in 1991 by Technos of Japan. It will be a “pick up and play” arcade wrestling game with beautiful 2D sprites, incredible backgrounds and fast-paced arcade style game play. Visit ? RetrosoftStudios.com

