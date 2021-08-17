Goldberg Shares His Honest Thoughts on Riddle, Staying Relevant at His Age

– Speaking to DAZN ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2021, Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg was asked about his thoughts on Riddle, still being relevant at his age, and more. Below are some highlights.

Goldberg on Riddle: “The cocky kid (Riddle) spouting off his mouth in the beginning, and I didn’t appreciate it very much by any stretch of the imagination. But the guy has put in a lot of frickin’ hard work and a lot of hard work, and he’s dedicated his life to this business. Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a prick sometimes? Absolutely. But that’s him. That’s his character, and so am I.”

His thoughts on other dream matchups: “Cena, that’s always been a dream. Never been in the ring with him. We’re two completely different characters. Hey, you never know. You never know. Obviously, I want Roman bad. I want a piece of somebody from Georgia Tech. Like, I can taste it. The comparisons, the football background, I truly believe that’s a match that needs to happen. Am I clamoring for it? Am I begging for it? Am I holding my breath for it? No, I do what my job asks me to do. I do what my boss asks me to do to the best of my ability, and then I ask for them to point me in the next direction. I’m not a booking agent. I’m not on the booking committee. They don’t pay me to be in creative. Now, if they ask my opinion on something, I’m sure as hell going to give it to them, or an idea, a direction, or a list of who I’d like to face. No one’s ever asked me. But if they did, I would not hesitate for two seconds to list at least two of the three that you mentioned. Big E has to be on that list. I’ve watched him for years develop, and I’m very proud of him. I do remember when he was in my autograph line 150 years ago, as a little kid having aspirations of doing things that he’s doing now. The road that he’s taken and the hard work that he’s put towards it, he’s reaping the benefits, and I’m extremely proud of him. I’m very happy for him. There are still people that I need to smash up. And you brought up a very good list for sure.”

Goldberg on still being relevant at 54 years old: “Personally and professionally, I’m pretty proud of myself that I’m still relevant, that I’m still a source that my employer and the fans believe that I’m still able to be somebody that matters. I will back that up, and I will reinforce that thought process with the night of the 21st at Allegiant Stadium against Bobby Lashley. All I can say to Bobby is, ‘You better be ready kid because this is a culmination of a lot of years and a lot of things that have run through my head and that are running through my body, and I just hope he’s ready.’”

Goldberg is set to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE World Championship on Saturday, August 21 at SummerSlam in Las Vegas.