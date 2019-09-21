wrestling / News
Goldberg Shares Video Of Himself Confronting Dolph Ziggler at Steakhouse
– Looks like Goldberg and Dolph Ziggler’s issues weren’t resolved with a few spears. Goldberg posted video to his Instagram page of himself and Ziggler having to be restrained when they ran into each other at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse in Las Vegas, noting that UFC fighter Eryk Anders had to leep them apart.
The two faced off at Summerslam, with Goldberg decimating Ziggler in short order. Ziggler repeatedly taunted Goldberg after the match, which led to Goldberg delivering two more spears to Ziggler.
View this post on Instagram
…. what happens in Vegas obviously doesn’t stay in Vegas! 😡 My usual stop at @andiamolv to see @richardwilk and @bellatormma @roynelsonmma came with an unexpected surprise. Looks like @heelziggler and I still don’t see eye to eye! Fortunately for him I wasn’t still hungry! AND @ufc ‘s @erykanders was there to help him get away!!! #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @dodgeofficial @limitless @redynutrients @frioicechests @speedkore01
