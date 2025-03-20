Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents

Goldberg recently acknowledged that he knows he shouldn’t have been as protective of his character as he was and weighed in on possible retirement opponents. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and you can see a couple of highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On his match with DDP at WCW Halloween Havoc 1998: “Dallas came to me with 14 pages of a match and I think he wanted me to spear him seven times. Prior to that, I only speared anybody one time. Sting, being Sting, said, ‘You know what Bill, I think that was one of the best matches and best decisions of your life.’ You can look at it myopically or you can look at it in its totality.

“Business-wise, I should have made more of those decisions. I shouldn’t have been so protective of my character. A lot of people say, ‘You’re a mark for yourself,’ right? I was a mark for myself because nobody else had my back. Nobody. I came in as a professional football player and I tried to take dudes jobs that have been in the sport and business since childhood because that’s the only thing they ever wanted to do, and it meant so much to them. I took that for granted a little bit. I always came in it with a different mentality. At the end of the day, if I didn’t have that different mentality, I wouldn’t have been what I was, and what I was, was something different. I think I was fairly successful at it. I still haven’t seen people do some of the stuff I was able to do.”

On potential opponents for his retirement match: “I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There are a lot of people I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is, what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people don’t know me because they speak negatively of me. I think I was an innovator of sorts.

“There are a plethora (of people). I’d love to have a rematch with Roman [Reigns]. There are so many guys that are so talented and on the cusp of stardom if not there yet, that are possibilities. Bron Breakker. It’s a logical solution. It’s all in how the powers that be want to make it happen. We’ll figure it out and hopefully, at the end of the day, I’m able to present myself in a positive manner to where the people of today, who don’t remember me, will sure as frick remember me after they see me my last time, and it won’t be in a negative way.”