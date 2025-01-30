Goldberg Getting Stem Cell Therapy Before Retirement Match

In the latest episode of his CarCast (via Fightful), Goldberg said that he will be getting stem cell treatment ahead of his planned retirement match in WWE. Goldberg announced he would have the match this year, although his opponent is unknown.

He said: “I’m thinking, ‘I’m doing all of this shit for one night.’ I’m literally busting my ass. I’m up here in the garage, in the gym, every night. Granted, I don’t work out like I used to. It’s a 45-minute Jack LaLanne workout as opposed to the whole Goldberg days. I stretch for 45 minutes. I used to only stretch for ten (minutes), but now I have to stretch for an hour and ten because I’m so ancient. I have to crawl before I run. We all know I have a pretty screwed up shoulder. That’s my biggest concern getting into this retirement match. I remember six months ago, I couldn’t do anything. It’s all you baby steps. I have a decent amount of time to prep. The reality is, I could train as hard as I could up until a couple of weeks from now, and then I embark upon a journey to try and kickstart myself to get in the best shape possible, try to rehab as much as possible, so I can have a good base to build on. I’m going to go get stem cells.”